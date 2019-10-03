close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

FIFA asked to appoint new Normalisation Committee

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

LAHORE: A protest was staged at Liberty round about by football players and officials against FIFA Normalisation Committee. The protesters raised slogans against the committee calling it as not neutral and taking side of one particular group.

They were also holding placards asking FIFA to dissolve this committee and appoint new officials. They were of the view that the decisions taken by the Normalisation Committee so far were not that of neutral body. They demanded that FIFA should immediately appoint new committee to save Pakistan football.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports