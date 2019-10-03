FIFA asked to appoint new Normalisation Committee

LAHORE: A protest was staged at Liberty round about by football players and officials against FIFA Normalisation Committee. The protesters raised slogans against the committee calling it as not neutral and taking side of one particular group.

They were also holding placards asking FIFA to dissolve this committee and appoint new officials. They were of the view that the decisions taken by the Normalisation Committee so far were not that of neutral body. They demanded that FIFA should immediately appoint new committee to save Pakistan football.