close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Punjab age-group swimming trials today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Swimming Association is holding trials to select the provincial team for participation in the 24th National Boys Age Group Swimming Championship, 2019.

The trials will be conducted in under 12, 14, 16 and Open age group categories at Punjab University Old Campus Swimming Pool (Women sports Department), Lahore on Thursday October 3 at 5.pm. All the interested swimmers have been asked to bring their original Form B, CNIC and copies along with four passport size photographs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports