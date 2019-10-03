Punjab age-group swimming trials today

LAHORE: The Punjab Swimming Association is holding trials to select the provincial team for participation in the 24th National Boys Age Group Swimming Championship, 2019.

The trials will be conducted in under 12, 14, 16 and Open age group categories at Punjab University Old Campus Swimming Pool (Women sports Department), Lahore on Thursday October 3 at 5.pm. All the interested swimmers have been asked to bring their original Form B, CNIC and copies along with four passport size photographs.