Shehzad, Umar, Faheem recalled for SL T20s

LAHORE: Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal have finally been called along with Faheem Ashraf in the national T20 team on Wednesday for the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will be playing Sri Lanka for the T20 seriss on October 5, 7 and 9 here at the Gaddafi Stadium and the chief selector, who is also head coach of the team Misbahul Haq made three changes in the team names for the ODI series played in Karachi.

Shahzad and Akmal came in place of Imam-ul Haq and Abid Ali while Ashraf filled in the place left by M Rizwan. Misbah named the 16-member squad. Imam was left out of the team for injuring his hand while Abid Ali’s international journey so far was now for the only ODI he played on Wednesday in Karachi. For three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Lahore from 5 to 9 October.

From the ODI side presently in Karachi, there are three changes. Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, M Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

Ahmed last featured in a T20I in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar’s last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies. Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year.

Imam has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury in his left-hand, which he sustained while fielding in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday. He is also unavailable for selection for the third ODI on Wednesday.

T20I Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Babar Azam (VC), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, M Amir, M Hasnain, M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

T20 series schedule:

Oct 5: 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Oct 7: 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Oct 9: 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.