Thu Oct 03, 2019
October 3, 2019

Effective message

Newspost

 
The aftermath of the UN proceedings has clearly revealed that only two Muslim countries support Pakistan’s stand on religious persecution of Muslims by India in Kashmir. Some of the OIC members have explicitly or implicitly relegated the Kashmir issue as a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan.

However, the speech and meetings with foreign dignitaries by the prime minister have touched the hearts of Western leaders significantly.

However, it would be better if Imran Khan sticks to violation of human rights in Kashmir rather sermonising on religious matters. His charisma will bring about positive results.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

