Cut off from home

I would like to draw the attention of your readers to the difficult situation faced by students from Occupied Kashmir. There are dozens of such students studying in different educational institutions in Pakistan. For the last two months, since the start of the illegal and immoral Indian action in Occupied Kashmir, these students have been cut off from their families causing emotional and financial distress.

While the government and the people of Pakistan are doing a lot in support of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, the federal, provincial and local governments should also take up the cause of these students and provide all necessary support.

Nasser Lone

Lahore