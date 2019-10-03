close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
October 3, 2019

The water mafia

Newspost

 
October 3, 2019

I live in Baldia Town, Karachi where there is a serious crisis of water supply. There is a water hydrant near my house and supply of water to this hydrant comes every week but unfortunately we get water nearly after three months. The reason is that the water hydrant people get money from middle class or lower middle class people of this area and supply water to them.

In normal circumstances, one family can get only two gallons of water, which is quite insufficient and our children and women have to go to the hydrant and collect the water as they normally supply in the afternoon. Baldia Town is near Hub Chowki and there is a water line of 36 inches already installed which is coming from HUB DAM and crossing through entire Baldia Town. Despite this, the area is not getting water. It is quite unfortunate that these mafias are controlling several water hydrants; the authorities need to look into this.

Asad Ali

Karachi

