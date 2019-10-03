Dengue crisis

As more and more people contract the potentially fatal dengue fever each day, the parliamentary secretary for National Health Services has admitted before the National Assembly that the government failed to take required measures to prevent the disease from arising. PTI lawmakers themselves drew attention to the problem and asked why fumigation had not been carried out in April, the time when the larvae for the distinctly marked dengue mosquito develop. The health secretary said that from next year spraying would be done on time – but this of course is too late for those who are already suffering the painful sickness. There are currently at least 3,000 persons down with dengue in Islamabad alone.

The situation is potentially even more disturbing in Punjab, where dengue has reached smaller towns with inadequate health facilities in place to diagnose or treat the virus. A record number of deaths has been reported in Punjab this year, indicating that whereas the disease had been controlled, the measures taken to do so have now fallen apart. Punjab has seen 3,709 patients with dengue reported this year with the virus also claiming nine deaths. This is the highest figure in the last seven years. From 2012 to 2015, no dengue related death was reported in the province and the confirmed cases remained markedly lower into 2018 and 2019. The situation now is critical.

The Dengue Expert Advisory Group has met to discuss the failures by senior health managers in providing adequate healthcare at public hospitals. The vice chancellor of Multan’s prestigious Nishtar Medical University meanwhile banned administration officials from the varsity campus after he discovered dengue larvae at various spots in the campus. This desire to avoid embarrassment rather than face up to problems has been our undoing over and over again. Shortages of medicines to treat serious cases of dengue are also being reported from some hospitals, adding to the crisis. The DEAG has said that 14 private and four government hospitals were not cooperating with it in dealing with the dengue emergency and providing treatment to patients. The private hospitals it has named include some of the best known in Lahore. The DEAG has warned that underreporting dengue patients leads to the spread of misinformation and makes treatment or the provision of adequate facilities more difficult. It is sad that after Punjab had managed such a successful struggle against dengue for so many years, we are now back to a situation where hundreds of patients are coming in with the disease. While action is now being taken with medicine, including the drug infusion Dextran coming in for dengue patients, it is always better to prevent rather than to try and cure a disease.