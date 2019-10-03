We will stand up for what we believe, says Harry

JOHANNESBURG: The Duke of Sussex has set out his manifesto for his public life, saying he and the duchess will “stand up for what we believe” and will use their position to help “build a better world”.

Harry also said they would “seek to challenge injustice” — a comment likely to be interpreted as another justification of his decision to speak out about what he claims is a ruthless tabloid campaign against Meghan.

The duke’s highly outspoken criticism of certain sections of the press on Tuesday night has overshadowed the couple’s 10-day tour of Africa, which was to end on Wednesday.In the statement published on the duke and duchess’s official website, Harry said he and Meghan believed in “media freedom and objective, truthful reporting” as a “cornerstone of democracy”.

Addressing readers, he added: “Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”

The couple looked relaxed when they arrived in a Johannesburg township to learn about an ambitious project, launched last year by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, which aims to tackle the critical issue of youth unemployment by creating one million new work opportunities in the next three years.

The duke and duchess’s tour of Africa has received widespread and favourable coverage, but Harry said these positive publications expose the “double standards of this specific press pack”.

Harry’s strongly worded comments came with an announcement the duchess has launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an allegation it unlawfully published a letter to her father.

Speaking to a group of young people and fledgling entrepreneurs, Harry said: “Next year, we launch our new foundation and it’s moments like today and meeting all of you that inspire us.

“Whether supporting young entrepreneurs, empowering women and girls or challenging the issue of gender-based violence, whether it be planting trees, clearing landmines or protecting the most beautiful creatures and places on this planet, these experiences have affirmed our love of Africa and the issues that are so important to us.

“We will firmly stand up for what we believe, we are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities and we will do everything that we can to play our part in building a better world.

“We will also seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard. So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance, or colour of your skin - we believe in you. And we intend to spend our entire lives making sure that you have the opportunity to succeed and change the world.”

The couple were visiting a Youth Employment Services (YES) programme at a community hub, in the Johannesburg township of Tembisa, supported by British aid and the Foreign and Commonwealth office.

They saw local students from the township learn digital skills, met chef Mishak Masipa, 28, and saw a polytunnel where gardeners were growing organic lettuces to be sold locally.

During his open-air speech made at the end of the visit, Harry talked, with Meghan beside him, about how important Africa was to him when his father, the Prince of Wales, brought him to the continent following the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

During their visit, the couple chatted to women from Blossom Care, a local business that makes 80,000 sanitary towels a month — all fully compostable after 90 days in the ground. Meghan was particularly taken with the business — and excitedly showed her husband the manufacturing process in a portable cabin.