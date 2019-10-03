Pak envoy highlights investment prospects for British firms

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the economic reforms to facilitate investors and to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

He identified projects ready for investment and particularly highlighted prospects for UK’s Fintech and IT companies.He was speaking at a fringe event organised by Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFoP) at Manchester on the occasion of Annual Conference of Conservative Party on Tuesday, said a statement issued on Wednesday. Zakaria said Pakistan by virtue of its unique geographic location happens to be the regional economic hub and energy corridor, adding the country was rapidly gaining investors’ attention and confidence. He also highlighted the humanitarian crisis resulting from continuous siege of millions of defenceless Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces which continues to cause deaths and aggravate sufferings in occupied Kashmir.

He referred to the well documented accounts of the crimes against humanity by the Indian forces for decades with impunity. The High Commissioner called upon the international community, particularly the UK, to play its due role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir. He emphasised on delivery of justice to the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities and holding the perpetrators accountable.

On the occasion, the High Commissioner felicitated CEO Bestway Group Zameer Choudrey on his appointment as a member of the House of Lords. He also commended Choudrey’s services for promoting Pakistan-UK relations. He thanked Lord Zameer in his capacity as Chair of CFoP for organising the event. Zakaria also lauded the constructive role of 1.5 million strong diaspora in strengthening ties between the two countries. He commended the achievements and contributions of the diaspora in all spheres of life and society in UK.