close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
October 3, 2019

Fazl agrees to consider delaying ‘Azadi March’

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
October 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman agreed on Wednesday to consider delaying the ‘Azadi March’, upon the recommendation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Geo News reported.

The PML-N leaders met with Maulana Fazl in the federal capital. After meeting Fazl, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said his party needed time for preparations. He said the JUI-F chief would put forth the reservations of the PML-N in front of the council, and a joint decision would be taken after consulting all the parties.

The PML-N earlier asked the JUI-F chief to postpone the Azadi March. The party had already promised to support the protest march earlier, noting that in order to have the party workers come out in full force, it was necessary for the Azadi March to be deferred to November. Earlier, Iqbal requested that an All Parties Conference be called to set an action plan for the protest march.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story