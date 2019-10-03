Fazl agrees to consider delaying ‘Azadi March’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman agreed on Wednesday to consider delaying the ‘Azadi March’, upon the recommendation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Geo News reported.

The PML-N leaders met with Maulana Fazl in the federal capital. After meeting Fazl, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said his party needed time for preparations. He said the JUI-F chief would put forth the reservations of the PML-N in front of the council, and a joint decision would be taken after consulting all the parties.

The PML-N earlier asked the JUI-F chief to postpone the Azadi March. The party had already promised to support the protest march earlier, noting that in order to have the party workers come out in full force, it was necessary for the Azadi March to be deferred to November. Earlier, Iqbal requested that an All Parties Conference be called to set an action plan for the protest march.