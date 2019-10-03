close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

AWP leader quits party

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

LAHORE:Awami Workers Party (AWP) central leader Farooq Tariq resigned here on Wednesday over differences with the party, The News has learnt. Abida Chaudhry, AWP vice president, confirmed the differences between Farooq and the party, adding difference of opinion is beauty of a revolutionary party. She said Farooq resigned for personal reasons. Though sources in the party claimed that many workers along with Farooq Tariq have left the party and Abida Ch rejected the claim and said only Farooq Tariq left the party.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore