AWP leader quits party

LAHORE:Awami Workers Party (AWP) central leader Farooq Tariq resigned here on Wednesday over differences with the party, The News has learnt. Abida Chaudhry, AWP vice president, confirmed the differences between Farooq and the party, adding difference of opinion is beauty of a revolutionary party. She said Farooq resigned for personal reasons. Though sources in the party claimed that many workers along with Farooq Tariq have left the party and Abida Ch rejected the claim and said only Farooq Tariq left the party.