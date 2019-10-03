Kashmir literature

LAHORE:Bazm-i-Waris Shah in association with English Literary Society organised a discussion and a poetic recitation on Kashmir Literature at Writers' Guild.

The event was presided over by Rustam Khan. Writers speaking on the occasion said that Kashmiri writers had written traditional poems, songs, mystic sayings and aesthetic lyrics to pay tributes to natural beauty in Kashmir Valley. They condemned bloodbath in Kashmir and demanded Kashmir liberation in accordance with the UN Resolution.