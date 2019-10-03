close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country, which is likely to interact with monsoon currents and will grip most parts of the country on Thursday (today). They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the day time. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Shaheed Banazirabad where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 32.5°C and minimum was 21.6°C.

