Two hit to death

LAHORE:Two youngsters were killed while another received injuries when a rashly-driven truck hit their bike in the Sabzazar police limits here on Wednesday.

Police handed over the bodies to the victims’ families and shifted the injured to hospital. The deceased were identified as Waqas Masih, 23, and Aakash, 19, while the injured as Tariq. The three victims were on their bike LEP-6253 on Multan Road. When they reached near Sabzazar, a speeding truck, LXT-7110, hit them from behind. As a result, two victims died on the spot while the third received multiple injuries. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted the victim to Jinnah Hospital. The truck driver fled the scene. Police have impounded the truck and took the bike into custody.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man was killed by a speeding bus in the Lorry Adda police area on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Munir, son of Bahadur Ali, a resident of Larex Colony, Shahdra. He was when a bus (LWN-5976) hit and killed him near Chand Chowk. Further investigation is underway. Police removed the body to morgue.

5,000-litre tainted milk seized: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday seized 5,000-litre tainted milk and sealed a shop during raid in the provincial metropolis here Wednesday.

Acting on the tipoff, dairy safety team has caught a milk carrier vehicle and recovered thousands of litres chemically contaminated milk during the inspection. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that milk was being supplied to the Liaqat Milk Shop located at Outfall Road; however, PFA had foiled an attempt to supply it by taking timely action against milk supplier at the entrance of Lahore at Shahdara. The provincial food regulatory body also took action against the shopkeeper and seized 1,500-litre adulterated milk in a separate raid.