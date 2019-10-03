Dengue larvae from 1,564 points found, eliminated

LAHORE:Under the directions of DC, an anti-dengue drive in the provincial capital is in full swing and all officers including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, DDOs (Health) and dengue staff consisting of more than two thousand teams have been working in a well-coordinated manner in all parts of the provincial metropolis.

There has been much success in dengue drive due to extensive and robust in and outdoor surveillance by the field teams as a large number of dengue larva is being traced out and eliminated. On Wednesday, DC Muhammad Asghar Joiya paid a visit to Dengue Ward of Mayo Hospital where he inquired about the health of under-treatment dengue patients and directed the MS to extend all treatment facilities to the patients.

Similarly, ADCG Safdar Hussain Virk visited UC 94 where he surprisingly checked the field staff working in street for indoor surveillance. He observed the attendance register of field staff. AC Raiwind and AC Cantt visited union councils 268 and Askari 10, respectively. On the other hand, District Administration Lahore also issued its dengue activities report of Wednesday, disclosing that dengue teams had visited 72,656 houses and 17,092 outdoor spots and traced out 1,564 points from where larva had been identified. The teams made sure the elimination of larva as well while 117 people had been booked on not adopting precautionary measures.