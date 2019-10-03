close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
October 3, 2019

Ragging

Newspost

 
October 3, 2019

Parents get their children admitted to colleges and universities with the hope that they would gain knowledge, learn ethics and may make their future bright, but the old and absurd practices of ragging new students still prevails in many well-reputed education institutions of our country.

Senior students harass and disgrace new students. They film these practices and put them on social media which causes much humiliation to the student who is subjected to it. These traditions must be eliminated to encourage new students. The heads of these institution should suspend students who harass new students.

Numan Bacha

Swabi

