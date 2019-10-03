Economic realities

This refers to the article ‘Evolving recession’ (Oct 1) by Dr Waqar Masood Khan and the letter ‘Economic reform’ (Oct 2) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. From 2008 till 2018, the nation’s economy went into a tailspin – sluggish agriculture and manufacturing performance, declining exports, uncontrolled imports, budget deficits, current account deficits, large circular debt, unprecedented bleeding by SOEs and a ballooning debt burden that breached the ceiling stipulated by the legislature. IMF bailouts were obtained during both the regimes. Inflation soared and interest rates went high. The rupee, which was stable at Rs60/61, got devalued by more than 100 percent. Most of the PSDP investment got wasted in less productive projects through borrowed dollars that could not build up repayment capacity.

The growth of around 6 percent during the PML-N’s years largely emanated from sunken costs in unproductive projects, inducing an artificial semblance of prosperity with a free-for-all import policy that turned the state into an import-based trading nation instead of a producing country. But this does not mean that the PTI government’s economic strategy has been without criticism. The slowdown in economic activity is a result of the painful economic adjustment that is taking place but the pain could have been mitigated if proper measures were put in place. Unfortunately, this government, like its predecessors, also does not have a robust economic plan and is working on adhocism.

Shoaib A Majeed

Karachi