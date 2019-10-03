Issues of honour

This refers to the editorial ‘Issues of honour’ (Oct 1). ‘Honour killing’ feeds on the feudal and patriarchal system where a woman is believed to be a commodity with which a man settles scores with a conflicting party.

Much as marginalization, abject poverty, illiteracy and ignorance fan the flames of karo-kari, our flawed police and judicial system also compound the karo-kari culture. Enactment of the laws punishing the perpetrators of karo-kari notwithstanding, there is no let-up in the spate of incidents of honour killing, meaning that the factors behind this phenomenon are not addressed appropriately. Until the tight hold of the feudal and patriarchal system slackens on our society, coupled with sustained initiatives to lessen the socio-economic and psychological problems, honour killing cases will not abate.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur