Pak shooters fall in Asian rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usman Chand fell two places, while Rashid Idrees lost seven positions in Asia, according to the latest rankings announced by the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

In skeet, Usman fell two positions to 10th and Ahmad Usman lost one position to move to 48th spot. In 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol, Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir retained 7th and 8th spot, respectively.

In 10 meter Air Pistol category, Rashid Idrees fell seven places to 50th spot. In trap, Farrukh Nadeem lost his 24th position to be placed 30th, while Aamer Iqbal sits at 43rd position. In skeet for women, Shahnoor Iqbal has been moved to 54th spot from her previous 50th position.