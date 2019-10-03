Rameen named captain for ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

KARACHI: Off-spinner Rameen Shamim has been named Pakistan women’s team captain for the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, which will be held in Colombo from October 22 to 27.

Rameen played four T20Is during the recent tour of South Africa and inspired PCB Blasters to National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship title in Lahore last month.

Pakistan will open their campaign on October 22 when they face Sri Lanka. They will then meet Bangladesh on October 23 before taking on India on October 25.

The top two sides will contest the final on October 27. To prepare the side for the tournament, a training camp will also be set up at the High Performance Centre in Multan from October 5.