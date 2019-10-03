Tayyab to feature in PSA World Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam has secured entry into the PSA World Championship 2019-2020 to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 8-15. Tayyab will become the first Pakistan player to feature in the main round of the championship since 2015.

The unseeded Tayyab secured entry on the basis of his 55th spot in international ranking, with the main draw of the event containing 64 places. However, two other top ranked Pakistan players, Farhan Mehboob and Asim Khan, failed to get entry into the main draw. In 2015, Nasir Iqbal and Farhan Zaman lost in the main round of the championship, while Ammad Fareed suffered defeat in the first qualification round.