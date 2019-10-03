Coe plays down empty seats at World Championships

DOHA: Global athletics chief Sebastian Coe played down the spectacle of empty seats at the World Championships in Qatar on Wednesday, vowing to continue to seek out new territories to stage the championships in future.

The opening three days of competition in Doha were marked by swathes of empty seats at the Khalifa Stadium, where capacity had already been reduced to a modest 21,000. Several athletes have joined the criticism over the poor attendances.

However International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Coe insisted that the quality of the performances on the track had outshone the issue of the empty stadium.

“We want a full stadium and that has to be the challenge but we need to focus also on the absolute quality of what we are seeing here,” Coe told reporters. “I can’t remember a World championships actually that has delivered at this level for a long time,” he added, citing the example of Tuesday’s 800m final won by Donavan Brazier and Monday’s 400m hurdles battle won by Norway’s Karsten Warholm.