Murray reaches Beijing quarters

BEIJING: Exhausted Andy Murray battled into a singles quarter-final for the first time in a year on Wednesday — and then immediately grabbed a snooze.
The former world number one outlasted fellow Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 over nearly three gruelling hours in hot and hazy Beijing. The 32-year-old, now ranked a lowly 503, will play top seed Dominic Thiem in the last eight of the China Open on Friday.
On the mend after a career-saving hip operation in January, Murray looked all in afterwards, and walked gingerly in and out of the post-match press conference. Blowing out his cheeks several times, the three-time Grand Slam champion said he had slept in the 90 minutes between his victory and talking to reporters.
“I’m tired, I just had a sleep before coming. I mean, I’m really tired,” he said. To save his creaking body from more punishment, Murray said that he switched tactics in the deciding third set.
“I decided if I want to win I have to go and take risks and come to the net, try and finish the points quicker, which I did,” he said. Murray defeated Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday for his biggest scalp since his return to singles tennis in mid-August.
