Pakistan team for Socca World Cup announced

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad for the second edition of the small-sided Socca World Cup, which will be held from October 12 to 20 in Crete, Greece.

The players have been selected from Leisure Leagues national champions side along with trials held in all four provinces under the supervision of foreign coach Kevin Reeves. Bata FC of Lahore won the National Championship earlier to see their players making it to the squad.

Meanwhile, trials were held to give a second chance to players who may have missed a chance to play in the Leisure Leagues circuit. Leisure Leagues has strengthened the side with Pakistan’s international players, who have also featured in some European Leagues.

Squad: Goal-keepers: Yousuf Butt (Denmark), Rehan Zafar (Lahore); Defenders: Anas Irfan (Lahore), Ziaullah (Islamabad), Zuhair Lateef (Lahore), Abdus Salam (SSGC); Midfielders: Habibur Rehman (SSGC), Shahzad Akbar (Lahore), Yousuf Ahmed (Lahore), Abdus Sami (Islamabad), Ali Agha (Quetta), Saadullah (Quetta); Strikers: Hasan Basheer (Denmark), Umar Zia (Lahore), Daniyal Azeem (Lahore), Mohammad Waheed (PCCA), Affan Siddiqui (Karachi); Officials: Shahroze Rizvi (manager), Kevin Reeves (head coach), Gohar Zaman (assistant coach).