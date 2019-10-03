Mehran, Khushdil crack centuries to put KP in command

KARACHI: Mehran Ibrahim and Khushdil Shah hammered centuries to shepherd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 400-7 in their first innings against Central Punjab on the first day of their fourth round outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (non-first-class) at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Mehran whacked 131 and left-handed Khushdil, a gutsy cricketer, smacked 127 to guide KP to a massive total in their three-day game in which the first innings is restricted to 83 overs.

The duo contributed 251 runs for the fourth-wicket association. Aitzaz Habib also chipped in with a quickfire 30-ball 43 not out, featuring three fours and a six. For Central Punjab, Muhammad Ali took five wickets for 87 runs.

Meanwhile, in the second fixture here at NBP Sports Complex, Balochistan, after opting to bat first, were dismissed for 191 in 71.1 overs in their first innings against Northern with Jalat Khan top-scoring with a 85-ball 60 which included four fours.

Ibtisam Shaikh, the leg-spinner, also contributed with a 23-ball 31, hammering three fours and a six. For Northern, Raza-ul-Hasan and Raza Hasan took three wickets each. In response, Northern were 73-1 in 20 overs when stumps were drawn. Naveed Malik and Hasan Raza were batting on 56 and three respectively. The opening day game of the match between Southern Punjab and Sindh at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur, was called off due to rain.