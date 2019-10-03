Oman hold Pakistan Development Squad to 4-4 draw

KARACHI: Oman’s hockey team held Pakistan Development Squad to a 4-4 draw in their second outing of the four-match test series here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Rashad Salim Hamed Al-Fazari emerged as the hero as he hit a hat-trick for the visiting side. Oman’s other goal was scored by Aliyas Sulaiman Mohammed Al-Noufali. Amjad Ali Khan netted a brace for the home side, while Hammad Anjum and Rana Abdul Waheed scored one goal each.

Oman entered the match with an aggressive approach, which helped them open their account in the 12th minute through a field goal by Rashad. Pakistan Development Squad levelled the scores a minute later as Amjad successfully converted a penalty corner.

The second quarter was identical to the first one as both the sides slammed in one goal apiece to finish it at 2-2. Pakistan revved up their game in the third quarter and went ahead with a goal from Hammad.

The fourth and final quarter was well-fought by both the sides, but it was Oman who first succeeded in finding the net. Rashad scored a field goal to make it 3-3. The home side replied with a goal from Abdul Waheed and was very close to sealing victory. However, in the dying stages of the match, Rashad scored another field goal to deny their hosts a win.