Gold up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs500/tola in the local market on Wednesday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices rose to Rs86,400/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased Rs429 to Rs74,074.
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold rates rose $19 to $1,487/ounce.
Jewellers said despite an increase in prices, the rates in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
