close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Gold up Rs500/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs500/tola in the local market on Wednesday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices rose to Rs86,400/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased Rs429 to Rs74,074.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold rates rose $19 to $1,487/ounce.

Jewellers said despite an increase in prices, the rates in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business