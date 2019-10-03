Chevron Pak achieves milestone

KARACHI: Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, a leading player in Pakistan’s lubricant industry, achieved a milestone by commissioning a new fully automated high-speed filling line at its West Wharf Lubricants Blending Plant in Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

The new filling line will meet the growing demand for Chevron lubricants products in the country. Chevron Lubricants global and regional leadership visited Pakistan on October 2, to inaugurate the new filling line with Chevron Pakistan’s senior management.

With this significant infrastructure investment, Chevron has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to grow its footprint in Pakistan. Claudia Graham, Chevron Lubricants Supply Chain General Manager for Asia Pakistan, China and Marine, said: “Chevron is committed to a long-term presence in the Pakistan market, and this project is a testament of our intent. We are investing in our infrastructure with the objective of bringing our superior technology and services closer to our valued customers.”