Rupee firm

The rupee was little changed against the dollar in a dull trading session on Wednesday, currency dealers said.

It closed at 156.34 against the greenback, compared with the Tuesday’s closing of 156.36 in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee maintained a firmer trend and closed unchanged at 156.40 versus the greenback.

“The market [interbank] was quite dull and range-bound due to routine dollar demand from importers,” a dealer with a large commercial bank said. “The currency can move in the range of 156.30 and 156.40 against the greenback during this week.”

Traders continue to watch foreign exchange reserves position, which shows weakness owing to high foreign debt repayment obligations. The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $8.465 billion during the week ended September 20 from $8.600 billion in the previous week.

“Some movement in the rupee is expected if fresh foreign currency inflows come into the country,” another dealer said. Pakistan’s finance ministry has started process of issuing Eurobond and sukuk worth $2 billion for five-year and 10-year tenures. The bond is expected to be issued in December.