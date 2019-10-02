Jail officials refuse to present Yasin Malik before court

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Tihar Jail authorities on Tuesday refused to present illegally-detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik before court in an old fake case registered against him.

The jail authorities expressed their inability to produce Malik in a Jammu court, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Malik is facing trial in a fake case about the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel and kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Indian Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989-90, and was expected to be presented before court on Tuesday.

The prison authorities told the special TADA court in Jammu that earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed them not to produce Yasin Malik in any court. However, jail officials have said they are willing to present Malik before the court via teleconferencing.

To put more pressure on resistance leaders, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) is almost ready to file a supplementary charge sheet in fake cases involving Yasin Malik, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chief Aasiya Andrabi and senior APHC leader Musarrat Aalam Butt. The agency may file the charge sheet before October 15 after getting the Home Ministry’s nod. To be filed under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the charge sheet reportedly runs to over 1,000 pages containing bogus charges.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during September in Indian-held Kashmir.

According to the data compiled by the Research Section of the Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred, six youths were killed in fake encounters. The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned. During the period, 281 people were injured by bullets, pellets and teargas shells. As many as 157 people including Hurriyet activists and youths were arrested during the period. The authorities also disallowed people to offer Friday prayers for four times at the grand mosques including Jamia Masjid and Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and other areas of the territory.

Twenty-five houses were destroyed by Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel during siege and search operations and molested four women in the month.

Indian authorities in Held Kashmir detained 144 minors, including a nine-year-old, since the government removed the region´s special status in August, a police list seen by AFP showed on Tuesday.

Sixty of the minors are under 15, according to the document submitted to a committee appointed by India´s supreme court to look into allegations of illegal detentions. Reasons given by the police for detaining the minors include stone pelting, rioting and causing damage to public and private property, the committee said in its report.

The police, however, denied that any child was taken into "illegal detention" and said that the juveniles are "dealt strictly (with) as per the prescribed law". "It happens often that when minors/juveniles indulge in stone pelting, that they are momentarily held up on the spot and sent home. Some of these incidents are exaggerated beyond proportion," the report quoted the police as saying.