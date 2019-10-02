IHC directs federal secretaries to visit family courts

ISLAMABAD: To view the arrangement for 'children and parents' meetings in family courts, Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered Secretary Interior, Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Human Rights Ministry, chief commissioner ICT and Registrar IHC to conduct a joint visit.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah in his written order said that federation and chief commissioner Islamabad were responsible to facilitate the children in district family courts.

The court ordered the Interior Ministry to submit its report on next date of hearing regarding the above joint visit.

Justice Athar Minallah order further states that the petitioner had raised a sensitive and important subject to the bench. It further said that 'the petitioner had stated that the federation had failed to protect the rights of children.

The Constitution of Pakistan, charter of United Nations and Islamic ideology had protected the rights of children.

The Islamabad High Court order stated that opinion should be taken from the head of psychology department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in cases related to children's molestations.

Issuing the order to conduct joint visit and submit its report, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 21.