Ban on plastic bags comes into effect in Sindh

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said ban on use of prohibited plastic bags became effective on October 01. A notification to that effect was issued by the Sindh government prohibiting the use, sale and manufacture of non-biodegradable plastic bags, he said while holding a press conference at the Media Corner in the Sindh Assembly.

He said the provincial government had launched a campaign to eliminate prohibited plastic bags two months ago in which media, civil society and stakeholders were taken into confidence.

He said the Director General of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) in a raid in Joria Market, District South on Tuesday seized a large number of banned plastic bags. Murtaza Wahab said last week a coal burning and making raw iron-making factory was also sealed in Kemari area which was involved in spreading pollution in the area.

"We can tackle the problem of pollution by banning the plastic bags," he added. Meanwhile, The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to listen to plastic bags manufacturers narrative and address their genuine reservations.

Talking to a group of businessmen here, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that over 8,000 factories of plastic bags were the backbone of SMEs and Cottage Industry.