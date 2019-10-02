Protesting doctors used to sell pikoras: KP minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said his statement about the unemployed doctors and engineers was not correctly reported in a section of the media.

Shaukat Yousafzai was reported criticising the doctors, who are boycotting duties at the public sector hospitals, and engineers. He was quoted as saying the doctors and engineers used to be unemployed in the past would sell snacks in the Khyber Bazaar and it was the PTI government which gave them jobs.

"Yey doctors aur engineers pikoray becha kartey thay (They used to sell snacks)," he was quoted as having said. The comment, which was reported by some TV channels and had gone viral on social media as well, invited criticism.

To a question, the minister hoped the multi-billion Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would be completed at the end of this year.

Talking to the media, he claimed the earlier deadline given by the government for the completion of the important project was misunderstood.

"It was, in fact, for the infrastructure. I am not giving a deadline, but we hope the project will be completed by the end of the year," he explained.

Responding to a question about the reports of a likely reshuffle in the KP cabinet, Shaukat Yousafzai said changes could be made keeping in view the performance of the ministers.