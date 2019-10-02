close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
October 2, 2019

Pakistan can earn Rs90b from halal meat export annually

National

October 2, 2019

FAISALABAD: Pakistan can earn annual Rs90 billion foreign exchange by focusing on the export of halal meat.

According to an estimate of livestock experts, Pakistan can earn Rs50 billion foreign exchange annually by exporting halal meat and Rs40 billion by exporting sacrificial animals on Haj. The Punjab Halal Meat Authority (PHFA) which was established for the purpose could not be made function despite the passage of three and a half years. The PHFA was set up with the basic aim of issuing halal certification, promotion of export of halal food and non-food items and arranging training programmes for the people associated with halal food industry.

The overall volume of exports of halal meat is more than $3 billion and Pakistan has nearly six per cent share in it. However, instead of halal meat, mostly alive animals are being smuggled to neighbouring countries via Karachi, Gawadar and Peshawar. Moreover, most of the animals being smuggled are so healthy that they are more needed locally for breeding.

Livesto provided to a large number of people. ck experts say if commercial farming is focused in the rural areas of the country, production of milk, dairy products, export of halal meat could be increased significantly and employment could be provided to a large number of people. The US, Britain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Afghanistan as well as the provinces of China where Muslims are in large numbers could be potential markets.

