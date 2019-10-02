Absence of automation of fuel consumption record

ISLAMABAD: Officials from the Auditor General of Pakistan Tuesday told the sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that there were leakages and thefts of over Rs20 billion in the Pakistan Railways due to absence of automation of fuel consumption record.

Admitting leakages and thefts, Secretary Railways Sultan Sikandar Raja briefed the sub-committee about the process for automation of accounting and equipment of the Pakistan Railways.

The sub-committee, chaired by Senator Shibli Faraz in the chair, examined the audit paras related to the Ministry of Railways for the year 2010-11.

It was told that the total expenditure of Pakistan Railways for the year 2019 was Rs32.2 billion out of which Rs15.5 billion was spent on high speed diesel.

The sub-committee was told that the automation record of 14 fueling stations of the Pakistan Railways was also absent. It was further told that there was an automatic system for fueling that was either removed deliberately broken down by the employees.

Secretary Railways Sultan Sikandar Raja told the sub-committee that meters had been installed at the Karachi and Lahore stations and a plan was afoot to install automatic meters for fueling in other cities too. Senator Shibli Faraz asked if the Pakistan Railways did not have the log book system, as its system was also not automated.

“Reforms be introduced in the Pakistan railways to reduce the losses and unless the department adopts the automation system, no one can control misuse of resources,” he remarked.

Examining the audit para, the audit officials told the sub-committee that the Pakistan Railways suffered a loss of Rs200 million due to weak prosecution.