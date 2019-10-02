Iranian court cuts Rouhani brother’s jail term to 5 years

TEHRAN: An Iranian court has reduced the jail sentence against President Hassan Rouhani's brother to five years on charges of corruption, a judiciary spokesman said Tuesday.

"Regarding the case of Hossein Fereydoun, the sentence of seven years handed down by the court of first instance has been reduced to five years," Gholamhossein Esmaili told a press conference. Esmaili said the sentence was final as there was no further avenue of appeal. Fereydoun was also ordered to pay a fine and to pay back the bribes he was alleged to have received, the spokesman said without giving any figures.