close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
October 2, 2019

Ford, India’s Mahindra enter into Rs43b deal

Top Story

NR
News Report
October 2, 2019

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Ford Motor Co and Mahindra & Mahindra said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture in India, in a move aimed at reducing risks for the US automaker’s local business and cutting the cost of developing and producing vehicles for emerging markets, a British wire service reported.

The venture, valued at $275 million (Rs43 billion), will see Ford (F.N) enlist Mahindra (MAHM.NS) as a partner for developing and selling vehicles in India and emerging markets using the US automaker’s production facilities in the country.

By shifting to a joint venture, Ford is also changing its strategy for India, where it has long run an independent operation. The South Asian nation, where auto sales are slumping, once promised growth for global carmakers, many of which are now frustrated after working hard to gain a foothold.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story