AGP takes notice of Buzdar’s special pay raise for special baboos

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan has taken notice of The News report of the Punjab government’s decision to give a 150% raise in the 'running' basic salary of a selected group of 1700 officers without consulting the provincial assembly.

Informed sources said the office of the Auditor General directed Accountant General Lahore to examine the case and report to the Auditor General of Pakistan for decision on whether to allow the continuation of this raise or discontinue it. In an apparent case of irregularity and discrimination, the Punjab government allowed “Executive Allowance” of 150% to a selected class of almost 1700 officers. This phenomenal raise was approved and allowed by the Buzdar cabinet without consulting the Provincial Assembly and within a few weeks after the passage of the Punjab budget. The beneficiaries predominately belong to ex-DMG (now Pakistan Administrative Service) and ex-PCS (presently called Provincial Management Service).

The News had reported on Tuesday that Usman Buzdar led cabinet of the province, which has over two million employees, granted this huge raise to the selected class of 1700 officers ignoring all others including professors, teachers, doctors, engineers and civil servants not belonging to the services now treated as “Elite”- PAS at the federal level and PMS in Punjab. The postings earmarked for the “Executive Allowance” includes almost all provincial secretaries, additional chief secretaries, members of the Board of Revenue, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, section officers, commissioners, deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, revenue officials, special judicial magistrates etc. On Tuesday, this correspondent was contacted by some PAS and PMS officials- the beneficiaries of the controversial decision. They argued that there are several other exceptions of special high pay within the government then why this newspaper had only picked the case where the PAS and PMS are the main beneficiaries. These bureaucrats pointed out that not only the KPK government allowed a similar allowance to a selected class but there are other exceptions too like the employees of the Supreme Court and High Courts, FIA, FBR, regulatory authorities who draw far higher salaries as compared to their contemporaries in other government departments and agencies.

A few years ago, the Punjab and the Balochistan govenments allowed hefty raise in the salaries of a selected few in the civilian bureaucracy including Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police. The issue was highlighted by this newspaper following which the then Auditor General of Pakistan Rana Asad Amin initiated a probe and later ordered the Punjab and Balochistan Accountant Generals to block the controversial salary raise. In addition, the issue was also referred to the respective provincial governments to review their decision, which was found illegal by the Attorney General. The said the Attorney General’s decision had affected the Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police of Punjab and Balochistan as well as the Registrar of the Lahore High Court.

Before reaching its conclusion, the AGP had asked the Accountant Generals of Punjab and Balochistan to see under what law the raise were allowed and whether or not the relevant legal and constitutional provisions were followed. In their report, the Accountant Generals had found this salary raise as illegal. It was pointed out by legal eagles of the government at that time that such raise by the provinces was in violation of Article 240 of the constitution. It was highlighted that it was the responsibility of the Auditor General of Pakistan to intervene and ensure that the raise given to federal government officials by the provinces without the approval of the federal government is stopped and withdrawn. The Article 240 of the constitution envisages that condition of service of persons in the service of Pakistan shall be determined by the parliament. Under this Article, the terms and conditions of service of persons in the service of Pakistan shall be determined- (a) in the services of the Federation, posts in connection with the affairs of the Federation and All-Pakistan Services, by or under Act of (Majlis-e-Shoora(Parliament)); and (b) in the case of the services of a Province and post in connection with the affairs of a Province, by or under Act of the Provincial Assembly. However, none of the provinces had bothered to refer the case to the parliament or the respective provincial assemblies. The latest case of Punjab is no different from what was done illegally in the past and was reversed.