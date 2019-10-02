close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Pakistan crush Oman

Sports

October 2, 2019

Islamabad: Rana Abdul Waheed scored a hat-trick as Pakistan Development squad crushed Oman 7-0 to take 1-0 lead in the four-match hockey series at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan totally dominated the opening match, as the management made full use of up and coming players’ potential. Forwards attacked opponents’ defence regularly while halves showed excellent coordination. Besides Waheed, Rana Sohail, Hamar Anjum, Rizwan Ali and Amjad Ali also converted opportunities into goals.

