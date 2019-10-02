close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
ICC
Icc-cricket.com
October 2, 2019

Paine backs Warner to revive Test form

Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
October 2, 2019

SYDNEY: Australia opener David Warner endured a tough time in the 2019 Ashes in England, scoring just 95 runs from 10 innings, but captain Tim Paine has backed the 32-year-old to turn his fortunes around at home.

Warner seemed in all sorts of tangles facing Stuart Broad from round the wicket in seaming English conditions during the drawn Ashes series. The experienced bowler dismissed Warner seven times, while Jofra Archer accounted for him thrice using the same line of attack.

After that lean patch, there have been some questions raised over Warner’s spot in the Test side for upcoming assignments, but Paine has backed the opener to keep his spot. Paine’s support for Warner stems from the opener’s terrific record at home, where he averages an astounding 59.65. The captain also heaped praise on the opener for staying positive around the group throughout the Ashes despite his own lack of form.

