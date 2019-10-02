ICC’s vice chairman to visit Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council will be represented by its vice-chairman Imran Khawaja during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 series starting in Lahore on October 5.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had invited ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar and Chief Executive Manu Sawhney — both from India — to witness the T20 series at the Gaddafi Stadium. However, they have nominated Khawaja, who is from Singapore, to represent the ICC. “Imran Khawaja is expected to watch at least one of the three T20s,” a PCB spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings is also due to arrive in Pakistan this week to watch the T20 series as well as to hold talks with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on the possibility of sending teams to Pakistan in the near future.

“Besides watching the matches, the CA chairman is expected to be briefed on security measures being adopted during games and for the teams’ journey to and from the Gaddafi Stadium,” a PCB official told ‘The News’.

CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts was the first of the high-profile cricket administrators to visit Pakistan when he was in Islamabad in September.

Besides holding talks with the PCB officials he also met Interior Ministry’s top brass who briefed him on security measures planned for visiting teams. Roberts had said at that time: “We share your desire to see international cricket return to Pakistan. We think it would be great for cricket and Pakistan.”

Eddings’ visit is being seen as an important step towards future visits of Australian teams to Pakistan.