Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Central Punjab have it easy against Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Central Punjab are on the roll as the team secured their second consecutive win by an innings’ margin, beating Balochistan by an innings and 12 runs in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at the Quetta’s Bugti Stadium on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif picked up four wickets for 33 runs on the last day of the match as the hosts were bowled out for 239 in the morning session after resuming their innings at 141-5.

For Balochistan, Bismillah Khan once again put up a fight, scoring 70 from 106 balls. Wicketkeeper batsman hit seven fours and three sixes in his 140-minute stay at the crease before Bilal dislodged him.

Right arm pacer Nasim Shah finished with 2-49.

With their second win of the tournament, Central Punjab consolidated their position at the top of the points table, picking up 24 points — 16 for an outright win, and five and three for scoring more than 400 runs and for bowling the opposition out in 110 overs in the first and second innings of the match.

Balochistan bagged three points from the match, one for taking five Central Punjab wickets by the time 110 overs were completed and two for crossing the 250-run mark in their first innings.

Central Punjab posted a daunting 521-6 declared after being put into bat by the hosts. Salman Butt’s 237 off 376 balls was the highlight of the innings.

He put up an imposing first-wicket stand of 237 runs with Azhar — who scored 165-ball 123, his second century on trot.

Central Punjab will now travel to Abbottabad to play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the round four of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament, which commences from October 5. Balochistan face Northern in Rawalpindi at the KRL Stadium, which will be live-streamed.

Meanwhile, not a delivery was bowled at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi’s KRL Stadium on day four of round three first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixtures due to heavy overnight rains and wet outfield.

The final day of the Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contest at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium was called-off at 1.40pm.

Only 86 overs were possible in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 295-4.

At the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, the play was called-off at 3.15pm.

Sindh were 257-4 with captain Asad Shafiq, who hit 10 fours in his 143-ball 77, and Saud Shakeel batting at 10.

Saad Ali and Khurram Manzoor were the other notable contributors with 63 and 54 runs respectively.

Earlier in the match, Northern scored 271 all-out on the back of fifties by Rohail Nazir and Hammad Azam.

Rohail, the Pakistan U19 captain, hit 67 runs from 120 balls, hitting 12 fours, and Hammad’s 58, which had five fours and two sixes, came from 117 balls.

Scores in brief: At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Central Punjab 521-6decl, 122.2 overs (Salman Butt 237, Azhar Ali 123, Zafar Gohar 100 not out, Kamran Akmal 24; Yasir Shah 3-163). Balochistan 270 all-out, 85.2 overs (Bismillah Khan 71, Ammad Butt 39, Hussain Talat 37, Yasir Shah 36, Imran Butt 33; Nasim Shah 3-43, Waqas Maqsood 2-50) and after follow-on 239 all-out, 69.5 overs (Bismillah Khan 70, Abu Bakar 44, Azeem Ghumman 43, Ammad Butt 26; Bilal Asif 4-33, Zafar Gohar 3-93, Nasim Shah 2-49).

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium: Khyber Pakhtun­khwa 295-4, 86 overs (Israrullah 89, Sahibzada Farhan 78, Asfaq Ahmed 61 not out, Zohaib Khan 20 not out; Mohammad Abbas 2-53) v Southern Punjab.

At KRL Stadium, Rawal­pindi: Northern 271 all-out, 102.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 67, Hammad Azam 58, Umer Waheed 35, Haider Ali 26; Kashif Bhatti 3-51, Tabish Khan 3-70, Sohail Khan 2-60). Sindh 257-4, 82 overs (Asad Shafiq 77 not out, Saad Ali 63, Khurram Manzoor 54, Omair bin Yousuf 36).