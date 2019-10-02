Hundreds of migrants protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MORIA, Greece: Around a thousand migrants staged a fresh protest Tuesday in Europe’s largest migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, two days after a deadly fire at the vastly overcrowded facility.
A procession made up mainly of women and children, with some elderly people, left Moria camp walking towards the port of Mytilene, with demonstrators shouting slogans. But police road-block stopped them half-way to Mytilene. The protesters carried placards in English reading “Moria is hell” and “Freedom”.
MORIA, Greece: Around a thousand migrants staged a fresh protest Tuesday in Europe’s largest migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, two days after a deadly fire at the vastly overcrowded facility.
A procession made up mainly of women and children, with some elderly people, left Moria camp walking towards the port of Mytilene, with demonstrators shouting slogans. But police road-block stopped them half-way to Mytilene. The protesters carried placards in English reading “Moria is hell” and “Freedom”.