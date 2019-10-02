Hundreds of migrants protest

MORIA, Greece: Around a thousand migrants staged a fresh protest Tuesday in Europe’s largest migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, two days after a deadly fire at the vastly overcrowded facility.

A procession made up mainly of women and children, with some elderly people, left Moria camp walking towards the port of Mytilene, with demonstrators shouting slogans. But police road-block stopped them half-way to Mytilene. The protesters carried placards in English reading “Moria is hell” and “Freedom”.