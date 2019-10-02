Iran convicts 4 on espionage charges

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary on Tuesday announced it had convicted four people on charges of spying for the United States or Britain, sentencing one of them to death.

"Last week, a person accused of espionage for an American (intelligence) service was sentenced to death by a revolutionary court," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a press conference. Esmaili did not name the accused.