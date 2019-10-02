close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

CM okays upgrading of over 17,000 jail employees

National

LAHORE: Punjab Prisons Minister Zawar Hussain Warraich has got approved upgrading of the employees of prisons department under which the orders of up-gradation of warders from to 5th to 7th grade, head warders from 7th to 9th grade and chief warders from 11th to 14th grade were issued.

The employees thanked the prisons minister Zawar Hussain Warraich and IG Jails Punjab in this connection.

IG Prisons had sent the summary of up-gradation, on which the chief minister gave approval for the upgrading of more than 17,000 jail employees.

More From Pakistan