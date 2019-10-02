NA Speaker seeks Malaysian support for resolution of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that fifty-seven days of lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir had converted the valley into a virtual jail and the situation in Kashmir Valley was at the verge of a human catastrophe.

He asked for Malaysian support for resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and UN Resolutions.

The NA Speaker was talking with Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato Mohamad Ariff Bin Md. Yusuf during a meeting held in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The Malaysian delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition plan of subcontinent and leaving the Kashmir dispute unresolved had brought the peace of the region at stake. He said that continued denial of the due right to Kashmiri people for decades and recent unilateral succession of State of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian mainland had exposed the democratic outlook of India.

He said the Indian Occupied Kashmir had been converted into a virtual jail due to 57-days lockdown depriving old-aged, ailing, women and children of the basic necessities of life, communication and medicines.

Tan Sri Dato Mohamad Ariff Bin Md. Yusuf, Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives agreed with the Speaker Asad Qaiser terming Kashmir issue a flashpoint and an impediment in bringing peace in the region. He said the issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and international commitments.

He said that Malaysia and Pakistan shared multiple commonalities which made them closer to each other. He said that recent interaction between Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia had further cemented the bilateral ties and cooperation.

Speaker Asad Qasier said the visit of Tan Sri Dato Mohamad Ariff Bin Md. Yusuf would open new vistas of Parliamentary cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He said our bilateral relations had been historically tied together with deep-rooted friendship, brotherhood and goodwill. He said it was heartening to note that both countries had been historically extending support to each other on key issues at various international and parliamentary levels. He said that cooperation was evident from the election of Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan as Chairperson CPA CWP held in Kampala, Uganda.

Earlier both the sides discussed matters of bilateral interest and ways and means to further strengthen relations between two Parliaments. They agreed for enhancing cooperation in legislation, financial oversight and parliamentary staff exchange for sharing each other’s experiences.

The Malaysian Speaker suggested for intensifying links between business communities of both the countries for enhancing trade and economic ties.