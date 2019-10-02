NA body finalises recommendations to tame rising inflation

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of NA Panel on Tuesday finalised its recommendations for taming rising inflationary pressures and asked policy makers for reducing policy rate and stabilise exchange rate.

This was crux of recommendations finalised by sub-committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenues which was constituted under chairperson of Ayesha Ghous Pasha. The sub-committee held its meeting here at Parliament House on Tuesday. Other members of the sub-committee of NA Panel included Hina Rabbani Khar from PPP and Ramesh Kumar from ruling PTI. The committee asked for six major steps including doing away with indirect taxes on consumer items, tackling inefficiency and mismanagement in the energy sector, adopt real austerity and not reducing the development budget, reduce the policy rate, slash down the fiscal deficit and finally stabilised exchange rate in order to bring down inflation. There was consensus among all members of the committee that policy rate was one of key contributor for leading towards stagflation.

The committee members asked SBP officials to justify the increase into policy rate but they failed to do so. The committee asked the Finance Ministry to bring down the fiscal deficit and forewarned against pursuit of hot money.

The sub-committee also asked the FBR chairman to review indirect taxes on consumers’ items to curtail the inflation. FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi agreed to the committee that there may be some cartelisation behind sugar price increase as sale tax impact should have been Rs3.6 per kg, whereby sugar price witnessed surge more hike.

Hina Rabbani Khar said, “Government policy on fiscal and monetary sides has been fueling inflation” and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was unable to explain to the committee about the benefit of high policy rate on the economy.” Deputy governor SBP said that legally decision with regard to policy rate is prerogative of monetary policy committee and he was not in a position to commit anything to the sub-committee.

The SBP officials stated that they were expecting that inflation would be receded in the second half of the current fiscal year. They stated that stabilisation measures would have certain cost for the economy. “We have also made it clear that there is not secret agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about exchange rate and it would be market based and inflation projection was initially at 13 primarily because of speculations by the media about exchange rate fixation. He said that forward exchange rate is Rs164 for the next six month. The chairperson of the committee further stated that model pointed out that in the current fiscal year monetary expansion would contribute 33 percent to the inflation, imported inflation would be around 23 percent and inflationary expectation would contribute 19 percent to the inflation. Ayesha Ghous Pasha said that the experts argued that political instability also contributed to inflation in the country whereas compression of imports had slowed down the economic activity.