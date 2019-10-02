Suri challenges tribunal decision

ISLAMABAD: Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri on Tuesday challenged his disqualification by the Election Tribunal in Supreme Court. Counsel of Qasim Suri, Advocate Naeem Bukhari, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, pleading to declare the decision of the Balochistan High Court election tribunal as void. In a petition, the counsel stated that irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to his client [Qasim Suri]. The petition also requested for an early hearing of the matter on Wednesday. The appeal further argued that the tribunal did not consider the facts of the matter and urged the Supreme Court to declare its verdict as void. It may be mentioned that on September 27, the Balochistan High Court’s election tribunal declared election of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri as null and void and ordered re-election in NA-265 constituency. Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had contested 2018 election from NA-265 constituency as the candidate of Balochistan National Party (BNP), had filed a petition in the tribunal challenging the victory of Qasim Suri.