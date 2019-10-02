Defrauding Canadian wife

Court sentences husband to 6-year jail

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: A court Tuesday sentenced a man to six-year imprisonment for defrauding his Canadian wife. Merry Gartner made friends with Pakistani Hammad Butt in 2012 on Facebook. Gartner came to Pakistan same year and married him. The couple later left for Canada. Butt, who hailed from Sialkot city, returned to Pakistan a few months ago. His wife also came from Canada and filed a fraud case against him with the sessions court in Sialkot. In her petition, Gartner said Butt had taken 140,000 dollars from her to invest in a business. She said he transferred the money to Pakistan and returned to his homeland. She prayed the court to take action against Butt for defrauding her. After hearing the arguments from both sides, Judge Syed Mahmood Afzal Shah handed down six-year imprisonment to Butt and also imposed a fine of Rs40,000.