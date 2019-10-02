close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

11 more dengue patients admitted to Nishtar Hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

MULTAN: Eleven more dengue patients were admitted to the Nishtar Hospital on Tuesday, raising the number of patients to 39.

All the patients are under treatment in dengue isolation ward. They have been brought to Multan from different parts of south Punjab. Meanwhile, the Health Department officials said that free treatment was being offered to the dengue patients while the private labs and hospitals were directed to conduct dengue diagnostic tests of people at the control rate fixed by the government.

The health authorities warned that strict action would be taken against the owners of those properties where water would be found. As per plan, the health workers would go door-to-door for identifying active mosquito breeding sites and destroying them manually and with the use of chemical through placing tempos one per cent granules that breaks mosquito life cycle.

